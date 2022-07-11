Richmond alleged mass shooting plot suspects to remain behind bars

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Still no motive in the case of an alleged mass shooting plot foiled by Richmond Police on Independence Day even as the two men charged were in court.

NBC12 Legal Analyst Steven Benjamin says one way or another the details will come to light.

“What remains to be seen is whether there will be additional charges that are consistent with the, I’d have to say, very dire press release and press statements that were made at the time,” said Steven Benjamin, NBC12 Legal Analyst.

Rolman Balacarcel appeared via video Monday morning because he’s still being held in Albemarle County. A judge advised him of the charge he faces, and set his next court appearance on August 3.

At a separate hearing, Julio Alvarado-Dubon’s bond was revoked. Last week, a judge granted him bond, set at $15,000, but the commonwealth’s attorney appealed. The suspect’s attorney said they came to an agreement to revoke the bond request.

Both men each face a single charge of being a non-U.S. citizen in possession of a firearm. The police chief says they were behind a mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell.

“This is obviously a matter of tremendous public interest and so if it turns out to have been as serious as it sounded then that’s something that the public needs to know. If it turns out not to have been as serious as we feared then that’s something we need to know as well,” said Benjamin.

Last week, the police chief and mayor held a news conference to announce the alleged mass shooting plot.

Since then, police within the department tell NBC12 they were never alerted to the potential threat. And event organizers at Dogwood Dell also say there were never informed.

Late Friday, the police chief doubled down on his response through a written statement.

“Police are in an incredibly difficult position. The very tip that they ignore is going to be the one that mattered,” said Benjamin.

Alvarado-Dubon will have another hearing on August 2. None of the attorneys involved in the cases wanted to comment and the police chief is declining interviews.

