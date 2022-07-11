Police continue search for suspect involved in Mars Jewelry Store robbery last month

Healthcare Pros
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are continuing their search for a person they say robbed a jewelry store last month.

On June 22, around 4:15 p.m., a man went into the Mars Jewelry Store located at 230 Southpark Circle in Colonial Height’s Southpark Mall.

Police said the man walked around the store for several minutes trying on several pieces of jewelry valued at about $40,000 before backing out of the store. When confronted by store employees, the suspect pulled out a black pistol from a bag and threatened them before leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

