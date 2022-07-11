Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Kansas City bar shooting

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.
Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) — One person is dead and five others are hurt following a shooting outside of the Westport Ale House.

The five remaining victims are expected to survive the shooting, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Several police cars swarmed the establishment around that time.

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House returned fire. It’s unclear if the officers hit anyone.

Officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
This is what the spotted lanternfly looks like when it spreads it's wings.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanded in Virginia
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
Michael Duncan, 33, was charged by Chesterfield Police with second-degree murder and the use of...
Chesterfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation

Latest News

The proposal comes as abortion access in the southern United States has been swiftly curtailed...
Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf of Mexico to bypass bans
Landon, who goes by Waldy was last seen on New Store Road Sunday.
News to Know for July 11: Missing 6-year-old found dead; Mass shooting plot; Stamp prices increase
Landon, who goes by Waldy was last seen on New Store Road Sunday.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Three California teenagers rescue a family from a burning home.
WATCH: Teenagers rescue family from burning home