News to Know for July 11: Missing 6-year-old with autism; Mass shooting plot; Stamp prices increase

Buckingham deputies search for missing 6-year-old with autism
Buckingham deputies search for missing 6-year-old with autism
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines this Monday:

Deputies Search For Missing 6-year-old Boy

Right now - the search is on for a missing six-year-old boy in Buckingham County.

His name is Landon, but he goes by Waldy.

The sheriff’s office says he is non-verbal and has autism.

He was last seen wearing gray pants and a green and blue t-shirt.

Two Suspects Due In Court For Separate Hearings

The two men accused of planning a mass shooting in Richmond on July 4 are set to face a judge today in separate hearings.

Richmond’s mayor addresses questions about alleged mass shooting plot

This is the first court appearance for Rolman Balacarcel since he was arrested on July 5. He’s currently behind bars in the Albemarle County Jail but is set to be arraigned virtually in Manchester District Court at 9 a.m.

The second suspect, Julio Alvarado-Dubon was arrested on July 1, the same day police say they got that tip. He’s also in court today for a bond hearing.

Right now, both men are charged with being non-U.S. citizens in possession of a firearm.

Status Hearing Set For 15-year-old Charged in Death of Lucia Bremer

Tomorrow, a 15-year-old boy charged with murdering 13-year-old Lucia Bremer is due in court.

Community honors Lucia Bremer with acts of kindness

Bremer was murdered in March of last year. She was walking through a Henrico neighborhood with her friend when she was shot and killed.

The suspect was arrested roughly 24 hours later.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

His status hearing is set for 8:45 tomorrow morning.

Stamp Prices Increase

Looks like you’ll have to pay more during your next visit to the post office.

A first-class stamp will now cost you 60 cents - which is an increase of two cents.

Everything from postcards to certified mail to money order fees is also impacted by these rate hikes.

The Postal Service says this is about a six-and-a-half percent increase across the board - which it says is less than the rate of inflation.

Best Weather Day Of The Week

Today will be a gorgeous day as heat and humidity return tomorrow.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

