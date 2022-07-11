Monday Forecast: Breaking free from the clouds with the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous on Monday with a hot and humid day tomorrow

Monday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, much hotter and more humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s. A Late day storm possible (best chance NW)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with late day shower or storm possible (best Chance South of RVA). Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few showers or storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

