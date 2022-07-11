Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A missing boy with autism has been found dead, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

💔HEARTBREAKING UPDATE: According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department FB page, “Landon was found deceased.” 😢 https://t.co/65AAfzwlVu — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) July 11, 2022

Deputies in Buckingham County said six-year-old Landon, was last seen on Sunday wearing gray pants and a green and blue t-shirt near New Store Road.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.