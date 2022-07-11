Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A missing boy with autism has been found dead, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.
Deputies in Buckingham County said six-year-old Landon, was last seen on Sunday wearing gray pants and a green and blue t-shirt near New Store Road.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.