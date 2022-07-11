Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Lori Waran becomes first female president of Richmond Raceway

Monday was Lori Waran’s first day on the job making her the first woman to serve in the role since the track opened 76 years ago.
Lori Waran
Lori Waran(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Raceway’s new president is making history.

Monday was Lori Waran’s first day on the job, making her the first woman to serve in the role since the track opened 76 years ago. Waran says she grew up visiting Richmond Raceway, helping her grandfather park cars. It’s now a full-circle moment for her to work as the raceway president.

“I sort of grew up in this area. This was my playground. What an incredible playground to have sort of a 100,000 or 50,000 now racetrack,” Waran recalled.

Waran has been in media for the past 20 years, working as a publisher for Virginia Business magazine and Style Weekly.

She said her main goal for the racetrack is to make it a place where people will come back. She plans to use her expertise in media to help draw in fans.

“We’re trying to engage our current, you know readers, our current viewers in media and then reach out to new viewers and reach out to new readers, subscribers. Well, in sports, it’s the same way. We just call them fans. We’re trying to engage new fans. We’re trying to retain loyal fans,” said Waran.

Serving as the “first” in the role, Waran hopes her path inspires young women to reach for their dreams.

“If you can see someone in a leadership role in a management role, if you’re a young person and you’re looking up and emulating that particular role, you can become that,” she explained.

Waran is the third woman to be named president or general manager of a NASCAR track.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
This is what the spotted lanternfly looks like when it spreads it's wings.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanded in Virginia
The driver, Hunter Vernon Cran, 25, of Bumpass, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.
25-year-old killed in Hanover single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Season 2 of the streaming series “Swagger” is set to film in central Virginia this summer.
Season 2 of Apple TV’s ‘Swagger’ to film in central Va this summer
Dead fish line the shore of Wyndham Lake in Glen Allen.
Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake
Traffic alert
Chesterfield road closed after car hits power pole
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond alleged mass shooting plot suspects to remain behind bars