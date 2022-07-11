Lori Waran becomes first female president of Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Raceway’s new president is making history.

Monday was Lori Waran’s first day on the job, making her the first woman to serve in the role since the track opened 76 years ago. Waran says she grew up visiting Richmond Raceway, helping her grandfather park cars. It’s now a full-circle moment for her to work as the raceway president.

“I sort of grew up in this area. This was my playground. What an incredible playground to have sort of a 100,000 or 50,000 now racetrack,” Waran recalled.

Waran has been in media for the past 20 years, working as a publisher for Virginia Business magazine and Style Weekly.

She said her main goal for the racetrack is to make it a place where people will come back. She plans to use her expertise in media to help draw in fans.

“We’re trying to engage our current, you know readers, our current viewers in media and then reach out to new viewers and reach out to new readers, subscribers. Well, in sports, it’s the same way. We just call them fans. We’re trying to engage new fans. We’re trying to retain loyal fans,” said Waran.

Serving as the “first” in the role, Waran hopes her path inspires young women to reach for their dreams.

“If you can see someone in a leadership role in a management role, if you’re a young person and you’re looking up and emulating that particular role, you can become that,” she explained.

Waran is the third woman to be named president or general manager of a NASCAR track.

