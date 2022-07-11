Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

It’s check-in time for your financial goals

A regular review of your financial plan can keep you on track
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - No matter the size of your paycheck, having a plan is key to reaching your financial goals.

You might have short-term goals like a vacation or buying a car or house in the next few years. Or maybe you have long-term goals, like putting your retirement or your kids’ education.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said write down your goals and prioritize them.

“What you need to do is look at the resources that you have to get there and then come up with a plan and how are you going to make those resources reach those, both short term and long-term goals and objectives,” Joyce said.

Joyce suggested that something as simple as writing down the month you plan to make a purchase and calculating how much you need to save can help you stay on track.

If you need help making a plan or revising the one you have, there are many free tools available online. Google’s simple budget tracker or GoodBudget (free option) are just two examples that could help you meet your financial goals.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
This is what the spotted lanternfly looks like when it spreads it's wings.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanded in Virginia
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
Michael Duncan, 33, was charged by Chesterfield Police with second-degree murder and the use of...
Chesterfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation

Latest News

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
The RVA Duck race returns to Brown's Island in August 2022.
RVA Duck Race returning to Brown’s Island