Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - About 1,000 fish turned up dead during the weekend at Wyndham Lake at The Dominion Club, the Henrico Citizen reported Monday. The fish were likely killed by low dissolved oxygen levels in the water, according to state officials.

The incident happened in the 17-acre body of water located directly behind the clubhouse, TDC General Manager Dan Riker told the Henrico Citizen. On Sunday, a citizen saw about 100 dead fish and reported the finding to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The DEQ then sent a Pollution Response team to meet Henrico County HAZMAT officials at the lake.

“The officials found about 1,000 dead fish and found that the lake had very low dissolved oxygen,” DEQ spokesperson Irina Carlos told the Citizen.

