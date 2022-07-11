Healthcare Pros
COVID-19 tests still available for order

At-home test for COVID-19 (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health say there are three big reasons why you should still order your government provided COVID-19 tests.

Doctor Bill Petri says that these tests are important now with high transmission of the BA.5 Variant, and that they will allow you to know when you should isolate if you are feeling under the weather.

He also says a positive home test makes treatments like Paxlovid available to you.

“They’re very reliable in the fact that you don’t get false positive tests. When you don’t test more than once, the problem is that very early in the illness, it might read as negative. And so again, if you’ve got any of these tests at home, it’s simple and effective to repeat it the next day,” said Dr. Petri.

When you order your tests, you will receive eight. If you still need to place your order you can visit here

