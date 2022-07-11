Chesterfield road closed after car hits power pole

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield was closed Monday after police said a car hit a power pole.

The crash happened at 3800 Curtis Street at the train tracks.

Police said the vehicle hit a power pole, and live wires blocked the road.

The closure was expected to last until around midnight.

