Chesterfield road closed after car hits power pole

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield was closed Monday after police said a car hit a power pole.

The crash happened at 3800 Curtis Street at the train tracks.

Police said the vehicle hit a power pole, and live wires blocked the road.

The closure was expected to last until around midnight.

