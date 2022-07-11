Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting

Healthcare Pros
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Monday morning.

On July 11, around 5:10 a.m., police were called to Chippendale Court on reports of a man shot.

When officers arrived, they found that 33-year-old Matthew Tommasso, of the 4000 block of Chippendale Court, had been shot. Despite officers attempting life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

