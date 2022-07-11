Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Buckingham deputies search for missing 6-year-old with autism

Landon, who goes by Waldy was last seen on New Store Road Sunday.
Landon, who goes by Waldy was last seen on New Store Road Sunday.(Toga Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Deputies said six-year-old Landon, who also goes by Waldy is autistic and non-verbal. He was last seen on Sunday wearing gray pants and a green and blue t-shirt near New Store Road.

Anyone who may have seen him or have any idea where he may be is asked to call the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
This is what the spotted lanternfly looks like when it spreads it's wings.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanded in Virginia
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
Michael Duncan, 33, was charged by Chesterfield Police with second-degree murder and the use of...
Chesterfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation

Latest News

Gun violence prevention program
New Life Deliverance Tabernacle gives meals for gun violence prevention
Buckingham deputies search for missing 6-year-old with autism
Buckingham deputies search for missing 6-year-old with autism
Two suspects accused of July 4 mass shooting plot due in court
Two suspects accused of Fourth of July mass shooting plot due in court
New Life Deliverance Tabernacle gives meals for gun violence prevention
New Life Deliverance Tabernacle gives meals for gun violence prevention