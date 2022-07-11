Buckingham deputies search for missing 6-year-old with autism

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Deputies said six-year-old Landon, who also goes by Waldy is autistic and non-verbal. He was last seen on Sunday wearing gray pants and a green and blue t-shirt near New Store Road.

Anyone who may have seen him or have any idea where he may be is asked to call the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.