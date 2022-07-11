Healthcare Pros
25-year-old killed in Hanover single-vehicle crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 17400 block of Hewlett Road for a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies said a 2003 Ford Pickup was traveling north on Hewlett Road when it ran off the right side of the road into a curve. The truck then came back onto the road, overcorrected, and ran off the right side again when it hit a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver, Hunter Vernon Cran, 25, of Bumpass, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said there were no other passengers in the truck, and that the investigation is ongoing.

