2022 racing season opens at Colonial Downs

NEW KENT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The horses are running at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County.

The 2022 season opened Monday afternoon.

This year, there are 27 race dates, more than ever before.

The field includes thoroughbreds from across the country, with races on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between now and September 7th.

There were 3,500 people in attendance for the start of the season.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.