UVA Health shares lesser known monkeypox symptoms

Monkeypox.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As monkeypox cases are popping up across America doctors at UVA Health are sharing some of the lesser known symptoms.

“Most people, when they think about monkeypox, or take a look at in the medical textbooks or pictures online, they think of a person who has a disseminated rash,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

In addition to the common rash there are other symptoms to look out for.

“Monkeypox is a viral illness and so like other viral illnesses, there’s a wide array of kind of nonspecific symptoms that go along with that. Fever, chills, headache, malaise, these sorts of things,” Dr. Patrick Jackson with UVA Health said.

Dr. Sifri says the rash could be isolated.

“What’s being seen is that in some cases, people don’t have don’t have this broad distribution of rash, sometimes it’s only in a small part of their body,” Dr. Sifri said.

Seventeen monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Virginia, but none within the Blue Ridge Health District.

“I think that there likely are quite a few more cases out in the world because our testing for monkeypox really has not been very, very rigorous. Again that testing really is currently constrained to state health departments so people are not testing as often as they might be,” Dr. Jackson said.

In the past few weeks Dr. Sifri says there has been a slight uptick in cases.

“What could be happening is that people are recognizing what could otherwise be mild symptoms and understanding that, that there may be something unusual here maybe this this rash that I otherwise dismiss, maybe monkeypox, let me go see a health care provider and have that evaluated?” Dr. Sifri said.

UVA Health says it has taken time to educate themselves on all of the possible symptoms.

“There’s there’s no reason that we shouldn’t expect that we’ll see a case it’s at some point, you know, in the, in the near future,” Dr. Sifri said.

Even if more cases are confirmed Dr. Jackson says there’s no need for alarm.

“I don’t think there’s any need for greater panic, I think it’s unlikely that we’ll see, you know, very widespread, you know, large levels of monkey pox out in the community,” Dr. Jackson said.

