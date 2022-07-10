Stafford County house fire leaves two without a home

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A house fire out of Stafford County has left two people with nowhere to sleep tonight.

On Sunday, July 9, at 4:30 a.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue Units were dispatched to a fire. Units arrived on the scene 10 minutes later to find a single-story, single-family home engulfed in flames along Boundary Drive at the intersection of West Briar Drive.

Crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Two people who lived in the residence were not home when the fire occurred. There were also no firefighter injuries reported.

This fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.