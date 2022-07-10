Healthcare Pros
Prince William County Police discover over 20k pills in fire extinguisher

Police say the pills were found after they stopped the vehicle of a suspected drug dealer.
Police say the pills were found after they stopped the vehicle of a suspected drug dealer.(Prince William County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Prince William County Police Department seized over 20,000 counterfeit pills they found in a fire extinguisher.

According to NBC Washington, authorities found the pills on Friday while searching the car of a suspected drug dealer.

Police believe the pills are counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl. They also found what they believe to be crack cocaine and cash.

The department did not name the suspected or say what charges were given to the person they stopped due to their ongoing investigation.

“This is part of law enforcement’s ongoing joint effort to combat the opioid epidemic in the country,” said the department in a Facebook post.

Police say similar pills have been distributed throughout the county.

