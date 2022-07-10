Petersburg Police investigate after shooting leaves woman injured

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that injured one woman.

On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 9:46 p.m., police were informed of a person shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street.

They found a woman on the scene who was later taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

