Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Petersburg Police investigate after shooting leaves woman injured

On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 9:46 p.m., police were informed of a person shot in the...
On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 9:46 p.m., police were informed of a person shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street.(WCAX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that injured one woman.

On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 9:46 p.m., police were informed of a person shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street.

They found a woman on the scene who was later taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
This is what the spotted lanternfly looks like when it spreads it's wings.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanded in Virginia
Michael Duncan, 33, was charged by Chesterfield Police with second-degree murder and the use of...
Chesterfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.
Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol
Julia Budzinski
‘Julia’s always going to be with us’: Scholarship fund launched for teen killed in boat accident

Latest News

Harris has been a part of the program since 2019.
NFL star Anthony Harris helps distribute free school supplies to kids
American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.
Digital cider trail launched for Virginians to explore new cideries
Louisa County summer meals program
Louisa County summer meals program serving children throughout the county
Showers and drizzle could linger into Sunday
Showers and drizzle could linger into Sunday