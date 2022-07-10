Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

New Life Deliverance Tabernacle gives meals for gun violence prevention

With a recent spike in gun violence across the City of Richmond, New Life Deliverance Tabernacle has played a key role in helping impacted communities by offering meals, fellowship and alternatives to gun violence.
Gun violence prevention program
Gun violence prevention program(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With a recent spike in gun violence across the City of Richmond, New Life Deliverance Tabernacle has played a key role in helping impacted communities by offering meals, fellowship and alternatives to gun violence. New Life says the meals are a way to bring people together and to give youth a sense of community and direction.

“We always have each other and so if we can exchange those thoughts and ideas it could possibly change the mindset of the people, if it changes the mindset of the people it changes the behavior,” said Pastor of New Life Deliverance Tabernacle Robert Winfree.

The meals are offered at several locations multiple days a week. Meal service at the Belt Atlantic apartment complex started after a 29 year-old and her 4 month old daughter were killed at the apartment complex last year. Now, over 90 kids get meals each week.

“When things go awry or even if they’re going good they can feel free to share it with us,” Winfree explained.

New life deliverance wanted to honor those who donated their time and food to the cause by giving recognition to several eateries who helped make the meals possible.

“If you only see gun violence it’s kind of hard to not be in that environment but when you see something else when you see entrepreneurs, you see people giving back and you see them and they’re the same color as you and they have the same experience as you it kind of helps you,” stated Lamarr Johnson who received recognition.

There are plans for the meal service program to expand. New Life just received grant money from Richmond City Council through the gun violence prevention grant.

“It’s going to take a lot more it’s going to take a lot more funding and a lot more of us coming together to really make a dent in this issue,” said City of Richmond Councilmember Stephanie Lynch.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
This is what the spotted lanternfly looks like when it spreads it's wings.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanded in Virginia
Michael Duncan, 33, was charged by Chesterfield Police with second-degree murder and the use of...
Chesterfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Julia Budzinski
‘Julia’s always going to be with us’: Scholarship fund launched for teen killed in boat accident
Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.
Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol

Latest News

Fire crews say there was no one home at the time of the fire.
Stafford County house fire leaves two without a home
Police say the pills were found after they stopped the vehicle of a suspected drug dealer.
Prince William County Police discover over 20k pills in fire extinguisher
Harris has been a part of the program since 2019.
NFL star Anthony Harris helps distribute free school supplies to kids
On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 9:46 p.m., police were informed of a person shot in the...
Petersburg Police investigate after shooting leaves woman injured