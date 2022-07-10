New Life Deliverance Tabernacle gives meals for gun violence prevention

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With a recent spike in gun violence across the City of Richmond, New Life Deliverance Tabernacle has played a key role in helping impacted communities by offering meals, fellowship and alternatives to gun violence. New Life says the meals are a way to bring people together and to give youth a sense of community and direction.

“We always have each other and so if we can exchange those thoughts and ideas it could possibly change the mindset of the people, if it changes the mindset of the people it changes the behavior,” said Pastor of New Life Deliverance Tabernacle Robert Winfree.

The meals are offered at several locations multiple days a week. Meal service at the Belt Atlantic apartment complex started after a 29 year-old and her 4 month old daughter were killed at the apartment complex last year. Now, over 90 kids get meals each week.

“When things go awry or even if they’re going good they can feel free to share it with us,” Winfree explained.

New life deliverance wanted to honor those who donated their time and food to the cause by giving recognition to several eateries who helped make the meals possible.

“If you only see gun violence it’s kind of hard to not be in that environment but when you see something else when you see entrepreneurs, you see people giving back and you see them and they’re the same color as you and they have the same experience as you it kind of helps you,” stated Lamarr Johnson who received recognition.

There are plans for the meal service program to expand. New Life just received grant money from Richmond City Council through the gun violence prevention grant.

“It’s going to take a lot more it’s going to take a lot more funding and a lot more of us coming together to really make a dent in this issue,” said City of Richmond Councilmember Stephanie Lynch.

