FORECAST: Still Dreary Today, Sunshine Returns Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds, light showers and drizzle linger this morning. Some breaks should develop in the clouds later in the day, especially in areas north and west of Richmond.

Sunday: Lots of clouds with some light showers, areas of drizzle lingering, especially this morning. We may see some break in the clouds developing later in the day with the best chance of seeing that north and west of Richmond. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday night: Decreasing clouds over the area. Mainly clear overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, much hotter and more humid. Just a SLIGHT chance of an isolated late day thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Could be heavier rain southeast. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

