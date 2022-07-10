Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Digital cider trail launched for Virginians to explore new cideries

American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.
American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.(wdbj7)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Cider Association has launched a digital cider trail for Virginia.

The trail gives cider lovers the opportunity to explore what the industry has to offer, even when you aren’t close to home.

“So cider can taste really different depending on the apples that it’s made from, or the region where the apples are grown, or the production technique or the fermented ingredients that the cider makers choose,” Michelle McGrath with American Cider Association.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
This is what the spotted lanternfly looks like when it spreads it's wings.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanded in Virginia
Michael Duncan, 33, was charged by Chesterfield Police with second-degree murder and the use of...
Chesterfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.
Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol
Julia Budzinski
‘Julia’s always going to be with us’: Scholarship fund launched for teen killed in boat accident

Latest News

Harris has been a part of the program since 2019.
NFL star Anthony Harris helps distribute free school supplies to kids
On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 9:46 p.m., police were informed of a person shot in the...
Petersburg Police investigate after shooting leaves woman injured
Louisa County summer meals program
Louisa County summer meals program serving children throughout the county
Showers and drizzle could linger into Sunday
Showers and drizzle could linger into Sunday