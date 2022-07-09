Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanded in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has expanded the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine zone in an effort to slow the spread of the invasive insect.

The expanded areas now include the counties of Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Wythe and the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, Staunton, and Waynesboro. The localities were added after survey data showed the insects have become prevalent there.

Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties and the city of Winchester were previously in the zone and will remain in the quarantine zone.

“The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established in 2019 to slow the spread of this invasive insect pest to un-infested areas of the Commonwealth. The quarantine also helps businesses avoid additional restrictions that could be placed on the movement of products from spotted lanternfly infested areas to states and regions where the insect has not been detected,” a release said.

VDACS said businesses in the quarantined area are required to obtain a permit and inspect regulated articles to ensure they do not contain the lanternfly at any stage of life.

VDACS released a list of regulated articles:

Any life stage of the spotted lanternfly;

Live or dead trees; nursery stock; green lumber; firewood; logs; perennial plants; garden plants or produce; stumps; branches; mulch; or composted or un-composted chips, bark, or yard waste;

Outdoor industrial or construction materials or equipment; concrete barriers or structures; stone, quarry material, ornamental stone, or concrete; or construction, landscaping, or remodeling waste;

Shipping containers, such as wood crates or boxes;

Outdoor household articles, including recreational vehicles; lawn tractors or mowers; grills; grill or furniture covers; tarps; mobile homes; tile; stone; deck boards; or

Any equipment, trucks, or vehicles not stored indoors; any means of conveyance utilized for movement of an article; any vehicle; or any trailer, wagon.

“Businesses located within the identified quarantine area must follow the requirements of the spotted lanternfly quarantine. One requirement is for businesses to obtain a permit in order to move regulated articles out of the quarantined area. This permit will also allow for the shipment of regulated articles into or through states that have restrictions on the movement of regulated articles from Virginia’s spotted lanternfly quarantine,” a release said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.