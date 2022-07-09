NFL star Anthony Harris helps distribute free school supplies to kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Back to school season is right around the corner. NFL star Anthony Harris returned to Richmond on Saturday to help make sure kids in his hometown will be ready for the start of classes. Dozens of kids and their families showed up to the event, many taking home free school supplies, which for some families would otherwise be a costly part of starting the school year.

The event was held at Broad Rock Park in Richmond. Kids were able to pick up school essentials like free backpacks, crayons, and notebooks while enjoying free food and games.

“It’s just providing a good safe time for the community to come out acknowledge one another continuing to learn from one another and explore different things,” Harris said.

The back to school event has been around since 2019. It was organized in part by the Rock Project and Anthony Harris Foundation. Harris is a Richmond native and uses his experiences and knowledge to teach others by helping them to be better versions of themselves.

“With the right mindset working hard keeping a positive attitude doing the right thing in the classroom and out in the community you have an opportunity to chase your dreams,” explained Harris.

The Rock Project has a similar message. The organization uses community events to give Richmonders access to resources they may otherwise struggle to find.

“I just want to give back to them as much as I can because I was them you know and I’ve got four kids myself,” stated Darryl Johnston who runs The Rock Project.

Anthony Harris also held two free football camps for kids earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.