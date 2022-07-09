Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

NFL star Anthony Harris helps distribute free school supplies to kids

NFL star Anthony Harris returned to Richmond on Saturday to help make sure kids in his hometown will be ready for the start of classes.
Back to School event
Back to School event(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Back to school season is right around the corner. NFL star Anthony Harris returned to Richmond on Saturday to help make sure kids in his hometown will be ready for the start of classes. Dozens of kids and their families showed up to the event, many taking home free school supplies, which for some families would otherwise be a costly part of starting the school year.

The event was held at Broad Rock Park in Richmond. Kids were able to pick up school essentials like free backpacks, crayons, and notebooks while enjoying free food and games.

“It’s just providing a good safe time for the community to come out acknowledge one another continuing to learn from one another and explore different things,” Harris said.

The back to school event has been around since 2019. It was organized in part by the Rock Project and Anthony Harris Foundation. Harris is a Richmond native and uses his experiences and knowledge to teach others by helping them to be better versions of themselves.

“With the right mindset working hard keeping a positive attitude doing the right thing in the classroom and out in the community you have an opportunity to chase your dreams,” explained Harris.

The Rock Project has a similar message. The organization uses community events to give Richmonders access to resources they may otherwise struggle to find.

“I just want to give back to them as much as I can because I was them you know and I’ve got four kids myself,” stated Darryl Johnston who runs The Rock Project.

Anthony Harris also held two free football camps for kids earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
Chesterfield Police said no injuries have been reported.
Teen charged with reckless driving after Chesterfield single-vehicle crash
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman charged after shooting at panhandler who hit her with chair
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith discusses the tip they received about a potential mass...
RPD responds to questions about alleged July 4 mass shooting plot
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Why did Independence Day event at Dogwood Dell go on as planned? Stoney, experts weigh in

Latest News

The school division is currently seeking teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school...
Henrico County Public Schools host job fair for the 2022-23 school year
The community meeting will take place July 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield County to host community meeting on Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan
The Hanover Tomato Festival is returning to its original format on July 15 and 16.
Hanover Tomato Festival returns to original format July 15-16
Michael Duncan, 33, was charged by Chesterfield Police with second-degree murder and the use of...
Chesterfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation