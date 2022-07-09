Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 south in Caroline County

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash Friday night closed Interstate 95 south in Caroline County.

Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash happened near the Carmel Church exit.

All southbound traffic was diverted to the Ladysmith exit to Route 1.

Traffic was backed up about four miles from the crash.

