Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 south in Caroline County

A multi-vehicle crash Friday night closed Interstate 95 south in Caroline County.
A multi-vehicle crash Friday night closed Interstate 95 south in Caroline County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash Friday night closed Interstate 95 south in Caroline County.

Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash happened near the Carmel Church exit.

All southbound traffic was diverted to the Ladysmith exit to Route 1.

Traffic was backed up about four miles from the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman charged after shooting at panhandler who hit her with chair
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee was found...
Sheriff’s office investigating after county employee found dead in compactor
Deputies said when the car flipped, the driver and passenger were ejected from their vehicle.
27-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Hanover single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Petersburg police said several roads are impacted by flooding in the city.
Storms cause Petersburg roads to flood
One man is dead after hitting a guardrail on the 288 northbound ramp in Chesterfield.
Man ejected from motorcycle in Chesterfield crash
There will be several roads closed and numerous no parking zones that will go in effect Monday,...
Road closures and no parking zones ahead Dogwood Dell July 4 celebration
New laws going into effect will streamline licensing processes for commercial and other drivers...
New laws to streamline processes for commercial, other drivers