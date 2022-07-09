Henrico County Public Schools host job fair for the 2022-23 school year

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are looking to fill positions for the upcoming school year with a job fair.

The county is seeking teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff members and custodial workers.

The school division offers a bonus for newly hired bus drivers up to $3,000 paid in installments throughout the year. HCPS also offers safe driver and attendance incentives to current drivers. They also provide extended full-time contracts for up to 219 days for candidates interested in summer work.

Anyone without bus driving experience can learn as a qualified candidate on the job. Potential candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a valid Virginia driver’s license, obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit, or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in transporting passengers, school bus endorsements, and airbrakes. Candidates must also pass a physical and a drug test.

The HCPS job fair will take place Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Varina Area Library at 1875 New Market Road.

To apply ahead of time or check out the benefits HCPS offers, click/tap here.

