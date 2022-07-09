Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Henrico County Public Schools host job fair for the 2022-23 school year

The school division is currently seeking teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school...
The school division is currently seeking teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition services staff members and custodial workers.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are looking to fill positions for the upcoming school year with a job fair.

The county is seeking teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff members and custodial workers.

The school division offers a bonus for newly hired bus drivers up to $3,000 paid in installments throughout the year. HCPS also offers safe driver and attendance incentives to current drivers. They also provide extended full-time contracts for up to 219 days for candidates interested in summer work.

Anyone without bus driving experience can learn as a qualified candidate on the job. Potential candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a valid Virginia driver’s license, obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit, or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in transporting passengers, school bus endorsements, and airbrakes. Candidates must also pass a physical and a drug test.

The HCPS job fair will take place Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Varina Area Library at 1875 New Market Road.

To apply ahead of time or check out the benefits HCPS offers, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
Chesterfield Police said no injuries have been reported.
Teen charged with reckless driving after Chesterfield single-vehicle crash
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman charged after shooting at panhandler who hit her with chair
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith discusses the tip they received about a potential mass...
RPD responds to questions about alleged July 4 mass shooting plot
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Why did Independence Day event at Dogwood Dell go on as planned? Stoney, experts weigh in

Latest News

The community meeting will take place July 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield County to host community meeting on Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan
The Hanover Tomato Festival is returning to its original format on July 15 and 16.
Hanover Tomato Festival returns to original format July 15-16
Michael Duncan, 33, was charged by Chesterfield Police with second-degree murder and the use of...
Chesterfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith discusses the tip they received about a potential mass...
RPD responds to questions about alleged July 4 mass shooting plot