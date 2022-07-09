Hanover Tomato Festival returns to original format July 15-16

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you like them sliced, diced or whole, the Hanover Tomato Festival is returning to its original format to celebrate all things tomato!

The free, outdoor, pet-friendly festival will feature artisan vendors, select agriculture and Hanover tomato-focused cuisines.

The festival will take place at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane Friday, July 15, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday will feature a Pizza Race and Relay with obstacles and challenges and a pizza station with a hot slice waiting for anyone who stops by. Individuals or teams of four can compete in team, male or female races. The first person to reach their to-ma-TOES to the finish line will win Papa John’s Pizza for a year. Each winning team member will receive coupons for two large free pizzas. Click here to register for the Pizza Race.

Saturday will feature Bow Wow Beach, a cooling station for any four-legged friends looking to beat the July heat, a tomato eating contest, a tomato scavenger hunt and activity stations for children.

The Hanover Tomato Festival was started in 1978 by Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department members who were looking for a way to raise money for the department. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic. The following year, the event was reimagined into small-scale events across Hanover County as Tomato Month.

To learn more about the Hanover Tomato Festival, click here.

