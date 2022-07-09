Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police investigate after shooting leaves one man dead

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight Saturday.

On July 9, at about 12:53 a.m., police responded to Fairpines Road for the report of a man shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has been withheld until his next of kin is notified.

As of now, police do not have any leads to a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

