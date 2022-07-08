Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Virginia immigration jail lawsuit resolved with settlement

Farmville Detention Center
Farmville Detention Center(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Federal authorities have reached a settlement with immigration advocates that restricts the use of a privately run detention center in Virginia that saw a massive coronavirus outbreak two years ago.

The settlement reached Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria restricts the Farmville Detention Center from accepting more than 180 detainees over the next two years. That’s 25% of the facility’s capacity.

In 2020, a judge barred the center from accepting any new detainees after an outbreak led to the death of a 72-year-old Canadian detainee, and a 90% positivity rate among the facility’s 300 detainees.

Advocacy groups that filed suit on the detainees’ behalf say only two detainees are currently held at the site.

The center is run by Immigration Centers of America.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee was found...
Sheriff’s office investigating after county employee found dead in compactor
Deputies said when the car flipped, the driver and passenger were ejected from their vehicle.
27-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Hanover single-vehicle crash

Latest News

The project is expected to cost over $800,000 and be complete by February.
City leaders break ground on community center addition
A newly released report by the Environment America Research & Policy Center grading 32 states’...
Virginia Dept. of Health launches lead testing for water at schools
Those inside the department tell NBC12 there were no briefings from FBI and Virginia State...
Richmond’s mayor addresses questions about alleged mass shooting plot
UVA engineering professor Mool Gupta
UVA receives $250K grant to extract silver from solar panels