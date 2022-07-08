Healthcare Pros
Virginia Dept. of Health launches lead testing for water at schools

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health launched a voluntary lead testing program for drinking water at schools and child care centers across the state.

The program aims to identify lead occurrences in drinking water and reduce exposure. The program will currently be able to collect and analyze 40,000 samples.

“This program is an amazing opportunity to partner with schools and child care centers to help identify and reduce lead exposure in drinking water in children,” said Dr. Tony Singh, deputy director of the Office of Drinking Water. “Every action we take to reduce lead exposures improves the health of our children.”

Schools that want to participate can enroll online, and the health department will notify selected schools and centers.

For more information, click here.

