Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Deputies said when the car flipped, the driver and passenger were ejected from their vehicle.
27-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Hanover single-vehicle crash
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee was found...
Sheriff’s office investigating after county employee found dead in compactor
The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.
Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes near Westchester Commons

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe critically shot in attack
FILE PHOTO - Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill.,...
Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims
Enrichmond acquired the Evergreen and East End cemeteries in 2019 and had big plans for...
Enrichmond Foundation votes to dissolve