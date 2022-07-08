Teen charged with reckless driving after Chesterfield single-vehicle crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A teen has been charged after crashing their car into a brick wall in Chesterfield Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened at 12800 block of Robious Road at River Hills Drive. The driver lost control when trying to pass another car.

Two other juveniles were also in the car at the time of the crash.

Police also said there were no injuries reported, and it is unclear how much property damage was done.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.