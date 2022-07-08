Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Teen charged with reckless driving after Chesterfield single-vehicle crash

Chesterfield Police said no injuries have been reported.
Chesterfield Police said no injuries have been reported.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A teen has been charged after crashing their car into a brick wall in Chesterfield Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened at 12800 block of Robious Road at River Hills Drive. The driver lost control when trying to pass another car.

Two other juveniles were also in the car at the time of the crash.

Police also said there were no injuries reported, and it is unclear how much property damage was done.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee was found...
Sheriff’s office investigating after county employee found dead in compactor
Deputies said when the car flipped, the driver and passenger were ejected from their vehicle.
27-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Hanover single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Maia Kobabe’s graphic novel was removed from Loudoun County high schools.
Free-speech groups, book world fight back in Virginia obscenity case
St. Luke Center celebrates legacy of Maggie Walker
St. Luke Center celebrates legacy of Maggie Walker
Torey Burston's co-ed basketball camp kicks off July 18
Torey Burston's Co-ed basketball camp kicks off July 18
The increase in funding is part of a larger conversation over how to improve services for...
Virginia lawmakers boosted Medicaid payments for primary care. Providers say it’s not enough.