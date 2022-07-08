RPD responds to questions about alleged July 4 mass shooting plot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is responding after questions were raised about their response to the alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot.

In a release from RPD, police started an investigation after getting a tip from a concerned citizen “who overheard a plot of a mass shooting targeting the City’s 4th of July Celebration.” Police said that based on the information and investigation, it was determined that Dogwood Dell was the intended target.

Police released the following timeline of the investigation:

July 1, 2022

Weapons were seized.

One suspect was taken into custody.

The second suspect remained under surveillance throughout the weekend until his apprehension on July 5, 2022.

July 5, 2022

The second suspect was apprehended in Charlottesville, VA.

RPD said that both suspects, Julio Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman Balacarcel, both from Guatemala, were detained under a Virginia state statute, and no federal charges have been filed at this time.

The release also said that RPD did not violate Mayor Levar Stoney’s executive order from 2017 that states:

“The Richmond Police Department will not consent to participate with the Immigration Customs Enforcement 287(g) agreements” and will focus on residents’ well-being, not their legal status.”

“Immigration Customs Enforcement 287(g) authorizes the director of ICE to enter into agreements with local law enforcement to train and perform immigration law functions. Currently, the only 287(g) agreement in Virginia involves the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.”

The release said that the resulting arrests were from ‘good police work’ and a ‘hero resident.’

“Over the course of the investigation, we believed it necessary to keep the information secure, not wanting to risk tipping off any suspects while also not desiring to incite fear in our residents,” said Police Chief Gerald Smith. “I stand behind the thoroughness of this investigation and continue to be proud of the work that our officers did to thwart a plot that could have proven disastrous for Richmond.”

Once RPD finishes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney for further adjudication. The Commonwealth Attorney will then determine what evidence can be shared with the public.

Stoney also fielded questions on Friday about the alleged mass shooting plan and the response.

