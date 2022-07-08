Police shoot, kill man after reported struggle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Northern Virginia shoot and kill a man inside a home after a reported struggle.

According to NBC4, Fairfax County police officers were called to the home on Arbor Lane for a report of a man throwing objects outside.

Three county police officers found a man in the foyer of the home.

They say he threw something and started running toward them.

Two officers deployed tasers multiple times, then the third officer fired a gun.

At this point, the man and those officers have not been identified.

