Police shoot, kill man after reported struggle
At this point, the man and those officers have not been identified.
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Northern Virginia shoot and kill a man inside a home after a reported struggle.
According to NBC4, Fairfax County police officers were called to the home on Arbor Lane for a report of a man throwing objects outside.
Three county police officers found a man in the foyer of the home.
They say he threw something and started running toward them.
Two officers deployed tasers multiple times, then the third officer fired a gun.
At this point, the man and those officers have not been identified.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.