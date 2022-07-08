News to Know for July 8: Dogwood Dell plot; Biden talks abortion access; Enrichmond Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Why Did Dogwood Dell Go On As Scheduled?

Questions remain after Richmond Police say they foiled a mass shooting plot in the city on the Fourth of July.

That includes why the Dogwood Dell event was not canceled when police learned of the threat.

A safety expert says an earlier warning could have hurt the police’s case against the two men.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney weighed in on why the event at Dogwood Dell wasn’t canceled.

“We wanted folks to enjoy themselves for the Fourth of July. No mass hysteria was necessary when the Richmond Police did their part in securing the premises but also making sure the individuals who could cause some harm were off the streets,” Stoney said.

Richmond Parks and Recreation said it was not notified about the plot before Monday’s event.

There’s a concert tonight at Dogwood Dell at 8 p.m., and it’s not clear if there will be increased security in the area.

President Biden To Address The Nation Today

President Biden is set to take executive action on protecting abortion access to reproductive health care services. Sources say that will include access to abortion.

The announcement comes after the administration faces mounting pressure from Democrats to take a more direct approach in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Biden has stressed that his ability to protect abortion rights by executive action is limited without congressional action.

The President is expected to speak around 11:30 this morning.

Woman Shoots At Panhandler Who Hit Her With Chair

A Richmond man is charged for allegedly hitting a woman with a chair after she refused to give him money.

Police say that woman responded by shooting at the man.

This happened on West Broad Street not far from VCU around 10:30 Thursday morning. Police say as that man ran away, the woman got into her car to drive after him. However, she was going the wrong way against traffic on Broad.

She stopped at the intersection of Broad and Adams where VCU Police detained her and contacted Richmond Police.

Japan’s Former Prime Minister Fatally Shot

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation’s most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital, NHK said.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world’s safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Enrichmond Foundation Votes To Dissolve

The organization that owns two historic Black cemeteries in Richmond will no longer exist. Enrichmond’s board of directors has voted to dissolve the foundation.

Enrichmond sent a letter out to partners announcing the decision.

The foundation acquired the Evergreen and East End cemeteries in 2019 and had big plans for restoring them. It is unclear what will happen to those efforts now.

Humid & Few Afternoon Storms

Today will be humid with morning fog and an isolated storm.

We will see mostly cloudy skies and highs will be in the upper 80s.

