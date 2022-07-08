Man arrested for church parking lot shooting death

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the death of a man found shot to death in a church parking lot.

Michael Cerillo, 52 of Lexington, North Carolina, faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm by a convicted felon for the death of Robert Staton.

Staton, 33 of Rustburg, was found lying in front of his car Tuesday, suffering from a gunshot wound, at First Saint Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway.

Cerillo was taken into custody at his home by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

