Man arrested for church parking lot shooting death

Michael Cerillo Mugshot
Michael Cerillo Mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Mardian
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the death of a man found shot to death in a church parking lot.

Michael Cerillo, 52 of Lexington, North Carolina, faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm by a convicted felon for the death of Robert Staton.

Staton, 33 of Rustburg, was found lying in front of his car Tuesday, suffering from a gunshot wound, at First Saint Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway.

Cerillo was taken into custody at his home by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

