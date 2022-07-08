Lawmakers, activists respond to Biden’s executive order on abortion rights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - President Biden signed an executive order Friday to protect reproductive rights.

In the executive order, the President directed the Department of Health and Human Services to come up with ways to protect access to abortion medication and contraception within 30 days.

He also put pressure on the FTC to crackdown on data brokers attempting to sell private information from period-tracking apps.

Rae Pickett, who stands on the front lines of abortion rights said it isn’t enough.

“The executive order does nothing for Virginians because really the right to access relies in our hands on the state level at this point,” Pickett said. Pickett is the director of communications for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

“We are one state senate vote away from a ban on abortion in the Commonwealth. That is extremely alarming,” she said.

Biden calling on congress to take action but, he simply doesn’t have enough votes on Capitol Hill. Pro-life state senator Amanda Chase agreed the order won’t do much.

“Nothing really happened today of significance. This decision was made by the Supreme Court and this decision is going to be given to the state legislature,” Chase said.

Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation of Virginia issuing a statement on the executive order:

“This action reeks of political panic in reaction to the enormous pressure the President is receiving from the extreme base of his party, but the Supreme Court made clear that protecting human life is to be decided by the people. We look forward to that conversation in the halls of every state Capitol.”

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia has been ramping up outreach efforts and rallies since the Supreme Court’s historic ruling.

“It is more important than ever that we all come together to support patients, not exacerbate the barriers and the fear and confusion that currently exists for them,” Pickett said.

This week, Richmond City Council passed a resolution to protect abortion rights within city limits.

“Virginians know that it’s going to take folks at every level of government - the federal government, the state government, city governments - to work together to resolve this crisis,” Pickett said.

President Biden Friday echoed what many advocates in Richmond said two weeks ago - that restoring reproductive rights now depends of America’s vote.

The Virginia General Assembly is expected to take up pro-life bills this coming January.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.