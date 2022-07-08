Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Kyle Stoner
Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting
The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.
Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes near Westchester Commons

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Enrichmond acquired the Evergreen and East End cemeteries in 2019 and had big plans for...
Enrichmond Foundation votes to dissolve
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
‘New normal’ for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting