Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

‘I don’t think I’m nuts’: Man plans to push peanut (with his nose) 13 miles to mountain peak

A Colorado man is planning to join a unique club by pushing a peanut to the top of a summit in the Rocky Mountains. (Source: KRDO)
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado man is getting ready to push a peanut with his nose to the top of a mountain peak while joining a unique club if he’s able to make it to the summit.

Bob Salem will attempt the feat on Saturday up to Pikes Peak, the highest summit of the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.

“I don’t think I’m nuts. I think I’m eccentrically challenged,” Salem said.

He’s just cracking his way into an odd and exclusive club: The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher Club.

“I’ll be the fourth,” Salem said.

The club started as a bar bet in 1929, and Salem is trying to be the first person since a rockabilly star did it 60 years ago.

“I like the weird and the strange. I love local stuff,” Salem said.

Salem must reach the summit in under eight days to be the fastest. He said he plans to get to the top in three days with his own original plan and a few snacks.

“Peanuts will probably be one of my snacks,” Salem said.

Salem also said he would be raising money for a homeless charity he supports while taking on the challenge.

Copyright 2022 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee was found...
Sheriff’s office investigating after county employee found dead in compactor
Deputies said when the car flipped, the driver and passenger were ejected from their vehicle.
27-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Hanover single-vehicle crash

Latest News

A newly released report by the Environment America Research & Policy Center grading 32 states’...
Virginia Dept. of Health launches lead testing for water at schools
Deputy finds 81-year-old man in pond
Discussing abortion rights action, Biden talks about a reported case where a 10-year-old Ohio...
Biden on abortion rights: 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel out of state
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the Central Intelligence Agency to...
Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
Those inside the department tell NBC12 there were no briefings from FBI and Virginia State...
Richmond’s mayor addresses questions about alleged mass shooting plot