Friday Forecast: HUMID with morning fog and a few afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HUMID today with morning fog and an isolated storm. Saturday could bring some downpours with Sunday slowing drying out.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Fog in the morning, then A few showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers possible in the morning, storms likely in the afternoon. Rain totals could be 1-2″ in spots. Localized flooding possible with downpours. Lows in the low to mid 70s, high around 80 in RVA, but staying in the 70s NORTH. Could go to mid 80s South. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy and breezy with slow clearing and humidity dropping through the day. A morning shower is possible. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 80

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and more humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.