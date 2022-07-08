Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: HUMID with morning fog and a few afternoon storms

Saturday looks wet, with some heavy rain possible
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HUMID today with morning fog and an isolated storm. Saturday could bring some downpours with Sunday slowing drying out.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Fog in the morning, then A few showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers possible in the morning, storms likely in the afternoon. Rain totals could be 1-2″ in spots. Localized flooding possible with downpours. Lows in the low to mid 70s, high around 80 in RVA, but staying in the 70s NORTH. Could go to mid 80s South. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy and breezy with slow clearing and humidity dropping through the day. A morning shower is possible. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 80

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and more humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

