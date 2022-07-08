Enrichmond Foundation votes to dissolve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The organization that owns two historic Black cemeteries in Richmond will no longer exist.

Enrichmond’s board of directors has voted to dissolve the foundation.

Enrichmond’s sent a letter out to partners announcing the decision.

Enrichmond acquired the Evergreen and East End cemeteries in 2019 and had big plans for restoring them. It is unclear what will happen to those efforts now.

