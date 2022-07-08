Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins

The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.
The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – The Nashville Zoo is celebrating two new additions – both one of the zoo’s signature animals.

Officials announced Wednesday the births of two clouded leopard cubs.

The male and female cubs were born June 30 to the same parents.

Each came into the world weighing about half a pound and measuring around 4 inches long.

The newborn felines are the first clouded leopard cubs born at the zoo since 2019.

The zoo’s veterinary team is currently taking care of them to ensure their best chance of survival.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee was found...
Sheriff’s office investigating after county employee found dead in compactor
Deputies said when the car flipped, the driver and passenger were ejected from their vehicle.
27-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Hanover single-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March in Washington
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March for abortion access
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
A newly released report by the Environment America Research & Policy Center grading 32 states’...
Virginia Dept. of Health launches lead testing for water at schools