City leaders break ground on community center addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond leaders broke ground on a new community center in the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood, not far from Rocketts Landing.

The Powhatan Community Center will be renovated and another 1,200 square feet added with new acoustical ceilings and light fixtures.

The project is expected to cost over $800,000 and be complete by February.

