Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents find migrants smuggled inside toolboxes

Border Patrol agents in Texas report they discovered migrants smuggled inside toolboxes at a checkpoint. (Source: U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas say they have disrupted multiple human smugglings over the last week, with the most significant occurring in El Paso.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ysleta Station checkpoint report they encountered a black Chevrolet Silverado truck on Texas Highway 62/180 East on June 30.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents were alerted by a K-9 during a routine immigration inspection.

Officials said the driver was a U.S. citizen and sent to a secondary inspection. He admitted he had a personal amount of marijuana and a handgun pistol. Agents questioned the driver on the content inside two toolboxes in the back of the truck, but the driver said no keys were available to the boxes.

The CBP reports the driver was arrested, and agents were able to open the toolboxes. Three men from Honduras were found inside the oxygen-restricted containers without any means to escape.

“Endangering human lives by using dangerous and despicable smuggling tactics is the modus operandi of transnational criminal organizations. Many times, smuggled migrants are locked in confined spaces with restricted oxygen,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Officials said the smuggled migrants were medically evaluated and found in good health, with the driver remaining in custody and charged with conspiracy to transport.

“I am extremely proud of the actions of our El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents as they often encounter high-risk situations, where if not for their dedication and intervention, these events would turn into tragedies,” Chavez said.

Officials said the team welcomes assistance from the community, and suspicious activity can be reported to the U.S. Border Patrol by calling 1-800-635-2509.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Kyle Stoner
Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting
The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.
Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes near Westchester Commons

Latest News

Enrichmond acquired the Evergreen and East End cemeteries in 2019 and had big plans for...
Enrichmond Foundation votes to dissolve
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
‘New normal’ for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting