57-year-old man accused of strangling another man at nursing home

A man is accused of strangling another man to death at a southeast Missouri nursing home.
By Amber Ruch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Police in Missouri arrested and charged a 57-year-old man who is accused of strangling another man at a nursing home.

Shedrick White was charged Wednesday with felony murder in the first degree.

According to a release from the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, White is accused of murdering 38-year-old Marvin Hale by strangling him at the Senath South Health Care Center nursing home in Senath, Missouri.

According to court documents, investigators learned Hale and White fought around 1:30 p.m. and the two were separated by a nurse, with Hale placed in another room.

Later, court documents state the nurse returned to the first room and saw Hale slumped on the floor with a call cord hanging across his shoulders and his nose bleeding.

According to court documents, the nurse told investigators there were no other patients in or near the room because the second incident was in the early morning hours, around 3:30 a.m.

An ambulance was called, and Hale was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A July 6 autopsy determined Hale’s cause of death was strangulation.

During an interview with White, investigators say he admitted to being involved in the first fight with Hale but denied a second fight.

White is currently being held in the Dunklin County Jail without bond.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Senath Police Department are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

