2 Virginia airports to receive over $50 million in federal funding

The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginia airports will be getting big checks to help pay for some upgrades.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that over $50 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Act passed last year will be going to the Washington Dulles International and Richmond International Airports.

“These funds will go toward modernizing and updating both Dulles and Richmond International Airports,” the senators said. “We are glad to see continued, meaningful investment in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law that will make travel through our airports easier and more accessible.”

Here’s how the funds will be distributed:

  • Dulles will receive nearly $50 million for the construction of a 14-gate concourse
  • RIC will receive $665,000 for the renovation of the Federal Inspection Station

