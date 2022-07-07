Healthcare Pros
WWII Warbirds weekend event canceled

Boeing PT-17 Stearman
Boeing PT-17 Stearman(John Lackey | Capital Wing)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - July 7 update: This event has been canceled due to rain in the forecast.

“Weather conditions will be well below minimums for flying warbird rides all day Saturday and Sunday morning. Safety is the #1 priority of the Capital Wing. If the weather isn’t right, we don’t fly,” organizers said.

The event may be rescheduled for later this year, but no date has been announced.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Capital Wings of the Commemorative Air Force and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation are teaming up to bring a Warbird showcase to Richmond.

Warbirds scheduled to appear are a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5 Sentinel, and Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane. Attendees can buy a warbird ride starting at $50 for an “Inflation Buster” experience in the Stinson L-5 with a quick flight around the airport.

North American B-25 Panchito
North American B-25 Panchito(Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation)

Advance tickets for any warbird can be bought here. Any seats not sold in advance can be purchased on site.

1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman
1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman(John Lackey: Capital Wing)

The world’s only flying Fuji LM-1 and a Christian Eagle sport bi-plane will also be there.

1930s-era Ford Model A cars will also be on display. The Capital Wing will have a B-26 machine gun turret on-site that kids can climb inside. A food truck will be on-site as well.

The warbirds event is July 9 through 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hanover County Municipal Airport on 9500 Sliding Hill Rd in Ashland. There are no parking or entrance fees.

