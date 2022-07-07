Why did Independence Day event at Dogwood Dell go on as planned? Stoney, experts weigh in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A night of Independence Day celebrations could have turned into a massacre at Dogwood Dell. Fortunately, a tip received by police wasn’t taken lightly.

“This is the outcome that we wished would’ve happened in every active shooting,” safety expert Mike Jones said.

The tip led police to Julio Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman Balacarcel, who they say planned to carry out the attack. Two assault rifles, a handgun and over 200 rounds of ammunition were seized at a home on Columbia Street in Richmond’s southside.

Folks living just doors down, who spoke with us off camera, questioned why they weren’t given a warning about their neighbor.

Jones said a heads up would have only hurt the investigation.

“When information like that gets out, and it’s told 15 different times, all you do is mess up “the water,” so to speak, and so many rumors becomes truth, and then law enforcement is left with chasing instead of three leads - 300,” Jones said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney weighed in on why the event at Dogwood Dell wasn’t canceled.

“We wanted folks to enjoy themselves for the Fourth of July. No mass hysteria necessary when the Richmond Police did their part in securing the premises but also making sure the individuals who could cause some harm were off the streets,” Stoney said.

Richmond Parks and Recreation said it was not notified about the plot before Monday’s event.

“If there was a means where the public was really in danger, and that was credible information of a credible threat. In all likelihood, the event probably would have been canceled,” Jones said.

Court records on Balacarcel are not available yet, but court records show Alvarado-Dubon had no prior criminal history and has lived in Richmond for three years with his son.

Richmond Police have yet to find a motive in this case.

Alvarado-Dubon is being held without bond in Richmond City Jail. Balacarcel is expected to be arraigned Friday or early next week in Albemarle County.

