Thursday Forecast: HUMID with scattered storms likely again in the afternoon/evening

First Alert Weather Day for wind/flood potential
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The unsettled weather pattern continues into the start of the weekend with high humidity fueling storms and showers each day through Saturday.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms likely again during the late afternoon and evening. A few strong storms possible with gusty winds and flooding of poor drainage areas possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny and very humid. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely at any point. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with lower humidity expected. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid again. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

