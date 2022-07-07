Healthcare Pros
Storms cause Petersburg roads to flood

Petersburg police said several roads are impacted by flooding in the city.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said several roads are impacted by flooding in the city.

Drivers are urged to avoid the following areas:

  • Bank Street at I-95
  • Washington Street at I-95
  • Bank Street at Washington Street
  • Crater Road at the I-95 on-ramp
  • Graham Road

Storms moved through the area on Thursday evening, causing flooding.

