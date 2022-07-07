Storms cause Petersburg roads to flood

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said several roads are impacted by flooding in the city.

Drivers are urged to avoid the following areas:

Bank Street at I-95

Washington Street at I-95

Bank Street at Washington Street

Crater Road at the I-95 on-ramp

Graham Road

Storms moved through the area on Thursday evening, causing flooding.

